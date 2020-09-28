Kenneth S. Masden, 89, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.



Survivors include his daughters, Tina Thomas and Sallye Bradley; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Willis; a stepson, Steven Sweat; five grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

