Kenneth Stillwell, 84, of Stephensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include four sons, Eddie Stillwell, Anthony Stillwell, Roger Stillwell and Gary Stillwell; two daughters, Joyce Coogle and Regina Thompson; 33 grandchildren, 40 great-great grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons and a great-great-granddaughter.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Don Sexton officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019
