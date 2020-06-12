Kevin Dewayne Jackson, most affectionately known as "Biscuit," passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home at the age of 55.
Biscuit was born Aug. 3, 1965, in Louisville, to William Henry Jackson and Lillian Roberta Wordlow Jackson.
Biscuit, born and raised in Louisville, and a graduate of J-Town High School, moved to Bryan County in 2016. Biscuit was of the Baptist faith and those who knew him, knew he loved his Louisville Cardinals, his family, and fishing as often as possible.
Biscuit was a dedicated senior clerk for the Choctaw Nation in facility maintenance, where he cherished his work and work family. Biscuit was known for always having a big smile, a kind word to say and a daily reminder to everyone that Life is Good because God is Good.
Biscuit wrote his own story in life and walked his own path. His smile, with his gold teeth shining, was more infectious than he truly knew and made all those around him understand just how bright the sun was supposed to shine.
Biscuit's beautiful soul and undying warmth provided comfort to all those in his presence. Biscuit danced to his own tune, which was a lifelong song filled with beating the odds, not accepting failures and having belief in one's self to overcome obstacles most people consider impossible.
Biscuit's ability to tackle barriers and breakthrough objections made him the truest representation of character and integrity.
Biscuits steadfast adherence to these virtues made him a man of God, and a true man of character. Being a man of character takes time, patience, a good heart, and a strong mind. Achieving these qualities require a special wisdom and the discipline to do right even when it's costly, inconvenient or difficult. Becoming a person of character is a lifelong quest to be better and no one learned those lessons throughout his life better than Biscuit.
You were a stranger to Biscuit only if you made yourself one. His spirit had a way of filling you with happiness, peace and joy. Biscuit's laughter, funny dances and hugs when he saw you had the ability to heal hurts and give you strength. When you walked away from him you always would have a different bounce in your step and a lightness filled with love.
Biscuit was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, William Vincent Jackson and Renee Jackson.
Biscuit is survived by his wife Laura Ann Dennis-Jackson; three sisters, Wanda Jackson, Bonnie Penny, and Drucilla McClain; a daughter from a previous marriage, India Jackson; five grandchildren; his best friend, Al Taft; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a lifetime of friends old and new.
There are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be made to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com.
Cremation services are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.