Kevin Dewayne Stanton, 46, of Rineyville, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Kevin was born in Glasgow to Freelyn and Reda Hawkins Stanton. He was a welder at Metalsa and a member of Sons of The American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harvey and Pernie Stanton; his maternal grandparents, Willard and Alice Hawkins; and a cousin, Ron Stanton.



Kevin is survived by his mother, Reda Smith of Rineyville; his father, Freelyn (Gail) Stanton; three sisters, Stacey (Browning) Roff of Cecilia, April (Tim) Padgett of Elizabethtown and Patricia (Kenneth) Thompson of Sonora; two brothers, Jody Stanton of Louisville and Kyle (Robyn) Stanton of Mount Washington; 16 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Manakee Funeral Home.



