Kevin Eugene Napier, 58, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at U of L Health-Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Born Feb. 28, 1962, at St. Mary's Hospital in Lexington, he was a native of Hardin County and worked construction most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Clorissa Ann Napier; his mother, Charlina Smith; and a nephew, Shelby Joe McNew.
Kevin is survived by a son, Brian Eugene Napier of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kristie May Napier of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Deborah Napier of Eastview and Carol J. Thompson of Radcliff; and his father, Lloyd Napier of LaGrange.
Cremation was chosen with inurnment to take place. In accordance with the governor's mandate, a memorial to pay respects will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020