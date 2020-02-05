Kevin J. Cozart, 54, of Vine Grove, formerly of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after succumbing, with dignity, to a brief illness.
Mr. Cozart was a graduate of Brookside High School and Lorain County Community College. He became a carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in 1987, beginning his postal career in Cleveland, Ohio, and later transferring to Louisville, where he remained employed until his death. He enjoyed hiking through trails in numerous community and national parks and had traveled throughout the United States as well as abroad.
Survivors include a sister, Cindi (Mark) Daddario; and three nephews, Matthew (Kelly), Nicholas and Spencer (fiancée Emily). He would have become a great-uncle, also a nephew, in June. Kevin also leaves to cherish his memory, his dear friends Rich (Lori) Neal and Dean (Brenda) Neal in addition to their families.
Special acknowledgment to the Neal families for their continued friendship and care of Kevin of well as to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky for the past month.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Happy Chandler officiating. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donations to your local animal shelter or park systems in Kevin's memory would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020