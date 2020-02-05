Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin J. Cozart. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin J. Cozart, 54, of Vine Grove, formerly of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after succumbing, with dignity, to a brief illness.



Mr. Cozart was a graduate of Brookside High School and Lorain County Community College. He became a carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in 1987, beginning his postal career in Cleveland, Ohio, and later transferring to Louisville, where he remained employed until his death. He enjoyed hiking through trails in numerous community and national parks and had traveled throughout the United States as well as abroad.



Survivors include a sister, Cindi (Mark) Daddario; and three nephews, Matthew (Kelly), Nicholas and Spencer (fiancée Emily). He would have become a great-uncle, also a nephew, in June. Kevin also leaves to cherish his memory, his dear friends Rich (Lori) Neal and Dean (Brenda) Neal in addition to their families.



Special acknowledgment to the Neal families for their continued friendship and care of Kevin of well as to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky for the past month.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Happy Chandler officiating. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Donations to your local animal shelter or park systems in Kevin's memory would be appreciated.

Kevin J. Cozart, 54, of Vine Grove, formerly of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after succumbing, with dignity, to a brief illness.Mr. Cozart was a graduate of Brookside High School and Lorain County Community College. He became a carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in 1987, beginning his postal career in Cleveland, Ohio, and later transferring to Louisville, where he remained employed until his death. He enjoyed hiking through trails in numerous community and national parks and had traveled throughout the United States as well as abroad.Survivors include a sister, Cindi (Mark) Daddario; and three nephews, Matthew (Kelly), Nicholas and Spencer (fiancée Emily). He would have become a great-uncle, also a nephew, in June. Kevin also leaves to cherish his memory, his dear friends Rich (Lori) Neal and Dean (Brenda) Neal in addition to their families.Special acknowledgment to the Neal families for their continued friendship and care of Kevin of well as to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky for the past month.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Happy Chandler officiating. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Donations to your local animal shelter or park systems in Kevin's memory would be appreciated. Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close