Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Analiese Lindner. View Sign

Kimberly Analiese Lindner, 18, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.



She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was a dual credit student at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and John Hardin High School. She was planning to attend the University of Louisville this summer and major in English and business and later attend law school. She worked at the Montesori School at Pine Valley and was a member of the Y Club and choir at John Hardin High School and the Fishing Club at ECTC.



Survivors include her mother, Lorie Machelle Dyar of Elizabethtown; her father, Col. Christopher (Margaret) Lindner of Fort Bliss, Texas; a brother, Karson Lindner; a sister, Kirsten Lindner; a half sister, Lillian Lindner; and her grandparents, Dorinda Linder, Patricia and Henry Dyar, Cathy and Steve Early and Mark and Renee Peterson.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a future scholarship fund in her name for John Hardin students.

Kimberly Analiese Lindner, 18, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was a dual credit student at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and John Hardin High School. She was planning to attend the University of Louisville this summer and major in English and business and later attend law school. She worked at the Montesori School at Pine Valley and was a member of the Y Club and choir at John Hardin High School and the Fishing Club at ECTC.Survivors include her mother, Lorie Machelle Dyar of Elizabethtown; her father, Col. Christopher (Margaret) Lindner of Fort Bliss, Texas; a brother, Karson Lindner; a sister, Kirsten Lindner; a half sister, Lillian Lindner; and her grandparents, Dorinda Linder, Patricia and Henry Dyar, Cathy and Steve Early and Mark and Renee Peterson.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a future scholarship fund in her name for John Hardin students. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close