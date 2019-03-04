Kimberly Analiese Lindner, 18, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was a dual credit student at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and John Hardin High School. She was planning to attend the University of Louisville this summer and major in English and business and later attend law school. She worked at the Montesori School at Pine Valley and was a member of the Y Club and choir at John Hardin High School and the Fishing Club at ECTC.
Survivors include her mother, Lorie Machelle Dyar of Elizabethtown; her father, Col. Christopher (Margaret) Lindner of Fort Bliss, Texas; a brother, Karson Lindner; a sister, Kirsten Lindner; a half sister, Lillian Lindner; and her grandparents, Dorinda Linder, Patricia and Henry Dyar, Cathy and Steve Early and Mark and Renee Peterson.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a future scholarship fund in her name for John Hardin students.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019