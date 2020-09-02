1/1
Kimberly Burkhead Tabb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Burkhead Tabb, 51, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Hardin County, a 1987 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and a graduate of Sullivan University. Kim was an avid U of L fan and lover of everything Disney and was the owner of E'town Truss.

Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Robert "Bobby" Tabb; three daughters, Lauren Kappel and Olivia Kappel, both of Elizabethtown, and Hannah Kappel of Casselberry, Florida; her parents, Ernie Burkhead and Jean Burkhead, both of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters, Brooke (Guy) Wallace and Leslie (Jeff) Bainbridge, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Gayla (Mike) Eades and Janet (John) Lanz, all of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Joe) Bishop of Elizabethtown; and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Hardin Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Kast officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved