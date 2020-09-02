Kimberly Burkhead Tabb, 51, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.



She was a native of Hardin County, a 1987 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and a graduate of Sullivan University. Kim was an avid U of L fan and lover of everything Disney and was the owner of E'town Truss.



Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Robert "Bobby" Tabb; three daughters, Lauren Kappel and Olivia Kappel, both of Elizabethtown, and Hannah Kappel of Casselberry, Florida; her parents, Ernie Burkhead and Jean Burkhead, both of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters, Brooke (Guy) Wallace and Leslie (Jeff) Bainbridge, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Gayla (Mike) Eades and Janet (John) Lanz, all of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Joe) Bishop of Elizabethtown; and seven grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Hardin Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Kast officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.





