Kimberly L. Puckett Carwile, 37, of Webster, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Steve and Donna Puckett. She was a manager for Kwik Shop. She was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

She is survived by her father, Steve Puckett of Glendale; her mother, Donna Puckett of Hardinsburg; her significant other, Michael Forman of Webster; a son, Caden Forman of Webster; a daughter, Kayligh Chapman of Webster; and a sister, Amanda Puckett of Louisville

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Because of COVID-19, every visitor is required to wear a face mask or face cover at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
