Kong Bouakham, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence.
Kong was born June 7, 1925, in Pakse, Laos, to Phan and Noukao Phanbandith.
In the early 1980s, Kong and her late husband wanted a better future not only for themselves but for their children, therefore, they left Laos and came to America.
In 1986, Kong came to the United States with her daughter, Kinnalone Bouakham, son, Tommy Bouakham, goddaughter, Boualone Niravong, and her granddaughter, Thue Ignacio. Her late husband and three sons came shortly after. Kong was a stay-at-home mom who loved gardening. She enjoyed playing card games, doing various arts and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, and especially her dog, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sythat Bouakham; and six of their children.
She is survived by her children, Katamphone (Tom) Senamontry and Daovone (Boua) Bouakham, both of Elizabethtown, Kinnalone (Sourideth) Douangboupha of Nashville, Tennessee, Nouphone (Da) Bouakham of Smyrna, Tennesee, Tommy (Lat) Bouakham of Shepherdsville, Keoudone (Nouin) Bouakham and Sinnasone (Saiy) Bouakham, both of Salavan, Laos; and her godchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Cremation service follows.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A three-day traditional Lao blessing starts Thursday, July 18. The traditional Lao service (Thak Baht) will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at her residence in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 18, 2019