Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kong Bouakham. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kong Bouakham, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence.



Kong was born June 7, 1925, in Pakse, Laos, to Phan and Noukao Phanbandith.

In the early 1980s, Kong and her late husband wanted a better future not only for themselves but for their children, therefore, they left Laos and came to America.



In 1986, Kong came to the United States with her daughter, Kinnalone Bouakham, son, Tommy Bouakham, goddaughter, Boualone Niravong, and her granddaughter, Thue Ignacio. Her late husband and three sons came shortly after. Kong was a stay-at-home mom who loved gardening. She enjoyed playing card games, doing various arts and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, and especially her dog, Peanut.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her lov­ing husband, Sythat Bouakham; and six of their children.



She is survived by her children, Katamphone (Tom) Senamontry and Daovone (Boua) Bouakham, both of Elizabethtown, Kinnalone (Sourideth) Douangboupha of Nashville, Tennessee, Nouphone (Da) Bouakham of Smyrna, Tennesee, Tommy (Lat) Bouakham of Shepherdsville, Keoudone (Nouin) Bouakham and Sinnasone (Saiy) Bouakham, both of Salavan, Laos; and her godchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Cremation service follows.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



A three-day traditional Lao blessing starts Thursday, July 18. The traditional Lao service (Thak Baht) will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at her residence in Elizabethtown. Kong Bouakham, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence.Kong was born June 7, 1925, in Pakse, Laos, to Phan and Noukao Phanbandith.In the early 1980s, Kong and her late husband wanted a better future not only for themselves but for their children, therefore, they left Laos and came to America.In 1986, Kong came to the United States with her daughter, Kinnalone Bouakham, son, Tommy Bouakham, goddaughter, Boualone Niravong, and her granddaughter, Thue Ignacio. Her late husband and three sons came shortly after. Kong was a stay-at-home mom who loved gardening. She enjoyed playing card games, doing various arts and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren, and especially her dog, Peanut.She was preceded in death by her parents; her lov­ing husband, Sythat Bouakham; and six of their children.She is survived by her children, Katamphone (Tom) Senamontry and Daovone (Boua) Bouakham, both of Elizabethtown, Kinnalone (Sourideth) Douangboupha of Nashville, Tennessee, Nouphone (Da) Bouakham of Smyrna, Tennesee, Tommy (Lat) Bouakham of Shepherdsville, Keoudone (Nouin) Bouakham and Sinnasone (Saiy) Bouakham, both of Salavan, Laos; and her godchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Cremation service follows.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.A three-day traditional Lao blessing starts Thursday, July 18. The traditional Lao service (Thak Baht) will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at her residence in Elizabethtown. Published in The News-Enterprise on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close