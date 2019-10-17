Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kong Seng Phoutharansy. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Kong Seng Phoutharansy, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nou Deang Phoutharansy; her father, Kham Phinch; and her mother, Maik Hansand.



Survivors include a sister, Bouaphan Pinich; her 14 children, Phouvanh (Thong Kham) Phoutharansy of Georgia, Phouthong (Cleta) Phoutharansy of Vine Grove, Phouvieng Phoutharansy and Phouvong Phoutharansy, both of Elizabethtown, Phoukhong Phoutharansy of California, Phoukhao (Rassamy) Phoutharansy of Radcliff, Phouveune (Lamngeun) Lamngeun, Phouvang (Soukdaovone) Phanbandith, Phouwa (Vyvonne) Phoutharansy and Sousada (Nouphone) Bouakham, all of Tennessee, Ketsana Phoutharansy of Elizabethtown, Sounthala (Tracy) Phoutharansy of Vine Grove, Phanomphone (Alicia) Phoutharansy of Rineyville and Joseph Cecil of Elizabethtown; her 29 grandchildren, Kating Phoutharansy, Kaling Phoutharansy, Dawn Phoutharansy, Vilayvanh Saysoukha, Sonny Phanbandith, Vieng Jr. Phoutharansy, Varly Lamngeun, Phetsada Saysoukha, Leslie Lamngeun-Scales, Michael Phoutharansy, Daniel Phoutharansy, Tiffany Phanbandith, May Phoutharansy, Joshua Phoutharansy, Alexandra Phoutharansy, Brandon Phoutharansy, Kesada Phoutharansy, Sendy Phanbandith, Gingdao Bouakham, Bountao Bouakham, Phousamming Phoutharansy, Deanna Phoutharansy, Ashli Phoutharansy, Tyler Phoutharansy, Lucas Phoutharansy, Aubree Phoutharansy, Chloe Phoutharansy, Ava Phoutharansy and Kesarin Phoutharansy; and her nine great grandchildren Morgyn Safford, Corbyn Safford, Jeremiah Lamngeun-White, Christopher Phoutharansy, Aries Phoutharansy, Orion Phoutharansy, Ja'mariel Mayberry, Caden Scales and Cadence Scales.



Mrs. PhouTharansy's service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

