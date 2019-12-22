Landon Lee Kasey, 22, loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Lexington.
Landon packed a lifetime of adventure into his short 22 years. To know Landon was to love Landon. He was a true light in the life of every person he knew.
Landon is survived by his parents, Leslie and Kevin; and his brother, Kade. Landon will be remembered by his paternal grandmother, Virginia Kasey and maternal grandparents, Mary Rita and Jack Neff. Landon also will be remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral for Landon is at 11 a.m. CST Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Romuald Catholic Church, 394 N. Highway 259, Hardinsburg, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 26, in the St. Romuald Gymnasium in Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School or Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019