Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737

Lara French Welp, 47, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born June 14, 1971, in Barksdale Air Force Hospital in Bossier City, Louisiana. Lara was employed by the Cecilia Bank in Cecilia, a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Elizabethtown Woman's Club and Captain Jacob VanMeter Chapter of DAR. She was a graduate of O'Fallon, Illinois, Township High School and Murray State University, where she ran track and cross country.



Survivors include her husband, Kevin A. Welp; a daughter, Jessica Welp; her parents, Larry and Betty Sue French, all of Elizabethtown; a sister, Suzanne French (Shawn) O'Donnell of St. Michaels, Maryland; two nephews, Kyle O'Donnell and Ryan (Kelly) O'Donnell; her in-laws, Patti and Dennis Welp of Evansville, Indiana; Kevin's twin sister, Karen (Kevin) Gibson; and two nieces, Amy Gibson Howard and Ashley Gibson.



The funeral is at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabehttown. There will be a prayer vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Vera Bradley Breast Cancer Foundation.

