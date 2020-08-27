Larry DeWayne Romans, 53, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of Louisville and was the owner of VMax Construction, where he built McDonald's restaurants.



He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Odis Shepard; and his grandparents.



Survivors include his mother, C.J. Shepard; his father, Gerold Romans; and three brothers, Chris Shepard, Paul Shepard and Jonathon Shepard.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Mike Nalley officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Donations can be made to Hardin County Animal Shelter.





