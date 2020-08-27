1/1
Larry DeWayne Romans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry DeWayne Romans, 53, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Louisville and was the owner of VMax Construction, where he built McDonald's restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Odis Shepard; and his grandparents.

Survivors include his mother, C.J. Shepard; his father, Gerold Romans; and three brothers, Chris Shepard, Paul Shepard and Jonathon Shepard.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Mike Nalley officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Hardin County Animal Shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved