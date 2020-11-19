1/1
Larry Douglas Greer
1942 - 2020
Larry Douglas Greer, 78, of Lewisport, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Larry was born May 10, 1942, in Hammond, Indiana. His family relocated to Lewisport when he was two years old. He graduated from Lewisport High School in 1960, where he was Salutatorian of his class. After high school, he attended the University of Kentucky. He was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church.

Larry was a Commonwealth Insurance agent for many years. In addition, he spent many years as a truck driver, where he had the opportunity to visit all 48 contiguous states. His love and respect for nature was evident in his ability to describe the beautiful sunsets in the Western states.

Larry was an avid Ham radio enthusiast. He enjoyed the opportunity to share his stories and philosophy on life, but also to listen to others. He certainly loved a good conversation. Larry had collected postcards from all 50 states and around the world through those conversations. Larry loved all music and always seemed to have it playing. He also loved to dance.

Larry had a passion throughout his life for anything electrical or technology-related. When computers became popular, Larry became enthralled with them. He was interested in many things and had a very curious mind. He will be missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Massie and Pauline Greer; and two brothers; Robert "Bobby" Greer and Everett Allen Greer.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Martina (Chuck) Billings of Hawesville; two sons, Brian (Lisa) Greer of Owensboro and Alexander Greer of Elizabethtown; a stepson, Brandon Neil White of Corvallis, Oregon; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Larry's desire was to be cremated with no funeral services, but wanted to be remembered in a memorial service. He had a lifelong love of Lewisport and wanted his cremated remains to be returned to nature there. A memorial service will be planned for Larry for a later date. 

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of Larry's arrangements.

Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at glenncares.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Will be held at a later date
