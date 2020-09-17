Larry Douglas Porath, 80, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Carl M. Breshear Radcliff Veterans Center.



Mr. Porath was retired from the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also was a member of VFW Post No. 10281, Vine Grove.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Edith Porath.



Survivors include three children, Robert Porath of San Francisco, Sylvia Vazquez of Shepherdsville and Neil Porath of Elizabethtown; and six grandchildren.



A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



