Larry Gilbert Bolls of Elizabethtown, passed into his Heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.



He was born May 29, 1938, in Franklin, Simpson County, to Mattielee Barrow Bolls and Henry Gilbert Bolls.



Larry was a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense for 48.5 years. His assignments included various organizations at Fort Knox: Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, Headquarters, Department of the Army, The Pentagon and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, The Pentagon. His last assignment was as the Director of Resource Management and Logistics, United States Army Armor Center and School, Fort Knox.



Larry married Dorothy Hill Coyle on June 3, 1967. He was a Christian and a member of Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Eastview. He was a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dotty" Coyle Bolls.



Survivors include his son, Thomas Allen Bolls and his fiancée, Vicki Lynn Krause; his sister, Patricia Kay (Robert) Fouts; a granddaughter, Cari Slenker; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Lyttle and Izabella Lyttle; three nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Linda Ann Nichols.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Billy Carter, Pastor of the Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store