Larry Houston Akers, 79, of Sonora, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020, with his loving family surrounding him.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Powell Barlow Akers Jr. "Boss" and Mavis Kathleen Smith Akers "Kat;" a brother, Eddie Akers; and a grandson, Larry Zane Akers.



Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Alice Jenkins Akers; two sons, Ryan (Sue) Akers of Sonora and Jay (Paulette) Akers of Versailles; a daughter, Alicia (Terry) Reeves of Sonora; an adopted son, J.J.; five grandchildren, Jamie (Maggie) Akers, Mallory (James) Hodges, Haley Reeves, Connor Akers and Dawson Akers; two great-grandsons, Paxton and Kason Akers; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a private family graveside service Sunday, Aug. 2.



The family request memorial contributions be given to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Dr., Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or First Baptist Church of Sonora, P.O. Box 187, Sonora, KY 42776





