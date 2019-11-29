Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Johnson SSG (RET), 58, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Elizabethtown.



Mr. Johnson's memberships include Heritage International Christian Church, Radcliff; Disabled American Veterans; and Sullivan University Alumni. He was retired from the U.S. Army and veteran of the Gulf War having received a bronze star.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lucille Johnson; a brother, Stanley Johnson; and an infant sibling.



Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Sung Johnson; three children, Alex Johnson, Larry B. Johnson and Jermaine Johnson; four grandchildren, Marcus, Dante, Zen and Alex; four siblings, Stanley Johnson, Dinah Johnson and her husband, Aaron, Angela Lee and her husband, David and Clint B. Johnson, Sr. and his wife, Nyeesha Harris, Cedric Johnson and his wife, MiJa; 12 nieces and nephews, Aaron L. Johnson, Daphanie Rene Johnson, Tiffany Nicole Johnson, Clintorre DeJarnett, Delesha Hughley, Gabriella Nicole Johnson, Eddie L. Beckman III, Diamond C. Johnson, Rico Johnson, Clintia C. Johnson, Clint B. Johnson, Jr., Alisa Yi Johnson; and family and friends.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Heritage International Christian Church in Radcliff.



