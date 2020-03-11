Larry Micheal Gaddie, 73, of Hodgenville, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Burba Gaddie; three daughters, Sara Beth Gaddie, Tonya Boster and Tammy Mullins; two sons, Micheal Ray Gaddie and Jody Streible; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Bob Boster, Dwayne Gibson and Merrill Kurtz officiating. Cremation follows.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020