Larry Micheal Gaddie

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Larry Micheal Gaddie, 73, of Hodgenville, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Burba Gaddie; three daughters, Sara Beth Gaddie, Tonya Boster and Tammy Mullins; two sons, Micheal Ray Gaddie and Jody Streible; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Bob Boster, Dwayne Gibson and Merrill Kurtz officiating. Cremation follows.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
