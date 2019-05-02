Larry Ray Priddy, 68, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blond and Kathryn B. Dodds Priddy; and three brothers, Roger, Johnny and Robert Priddy.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Lacy Priddy; two sons, Kelly and Arnold Smith; a sister, Mary Priddy; a brother, Eddie Priddy (Ruth); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Danny Wallace officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 3, 2019