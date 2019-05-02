Larry Ray Priddy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Ray Priddy.
Service Information
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Ray Priddy, 68, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Blond and Kathryn B. Dodds Priddy; and three brothers, Roger, Johnny and Robert Priddy.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Lacy Priddy; two sons, Kelly and Arnold Smith; a sister, Mary Priddy; a brother, Eddie Priddy (Ruth); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Danny Wallace officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.