Larry Thomas Wilmoth Sr., 74, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.



Survivors include his wife, Linda Wagner Wilmoth; three sons, Troy Wilmoth, Paul Gill and Wayne Gill; five daughters, Robin Jennings, Angie Tucker, Kellie Gill, Nickie LaHue and Carin Zoeller; 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



