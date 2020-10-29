1/
Larry Thomas Wilmoth Sr.
Larry Thomas Wilmoth Sr., 74, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Wagner Wilmoth; three sons, Troy Wilmoth, Paul Gill and Wayne Gill; five daughters, Robin Jennings, Angie Tucker, Kellie Gill, Nickie LaHue and Carin Zoeller; 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
