Larry W. Cain, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Vine Grove, graduated from Howevalley High School in 1954, married his beloved wife, Anita, on May 12, 1955, at New Salem Baptist Church and retired from Wimsatt Brothers in Louisville after 25 years of successful sales. He was a deacon, usher and active member of Parkway Baptist Church and volunteer of the year for Big Brothers of Nelson County. He enjoyed family time, sharing stories and memories of his childhood, was an avid muzzle loader, designing and building guns for others, loved fishing and his summer garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Cain.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anita Cain of Bardstown; two daughters, Betty L. Cain (Dave) Marshall of Boston and Vicki L. Cain (Gery) Skees of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Amber (Brent) McClamroch of Crestwood, Jessi (Tommy) D'Andrea of Lexington and Jacob Skees of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail and Autumn; a beloved aunt, Virginia Mingus; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Mary Ruth) Armstrong and Harold (Lynda) Armstrong; a sister-in-law, Betty Armstrong Rogers; and many cousins.
The funeral is at noon Friday, May 10, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 8, 2019