Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry W. Cain. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry W. Cain, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Vine Grove, graduated from Howevalley High School in 1954, married his beloved wife, Anita, on May 12, 1955, at New Salem Baptist Church and retired from Wimsatt Brothers in Louisville after 25 years of successful sales. He was a deacon, usher and active member of Parkway Baptist Church and volunteer of the year for Big Brothers of Nelson County. He enjoyed family time, sharing stories and memories of his childhood, was an avid muzzle loader, designing and building guns for others, loved fishing and his summer garden.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Cain.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anita Cain of Bardstown; two daughters, Betty L. Cain (Dave) Marshall of Boston and Vicki L. Cain (Gery) Skees of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Amber (Brent) McClamroch of Crestwood, Jessi (Tommy) D'Andrea of Lexington and Jacob Skees of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail and Autumn; a beloved aunt, Virginia Mingus; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Mary Ruth) Armstrong and Harold (Lynda) Armstrong; a sister-in-law, Betty Armstrong Rogers; and many cousins.



The funeral is at noon Friday, May 10, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.



Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Larry W. Cain, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Vine Grove, graduated from Howevalley High School in 1954, married his beloved wife, Anita, on May 12, 1955, at New Salem Baptist Church and retired from Wimsatt Brothers in Louisville after 25 years of successful sales. He was a deacon, usher and active member of Parkway Baptist Church and volunteer of the year for Big Brothers of Nelson County. He enjoyed family time, sharing stories and memories of his childhood, was an avid muzzle loader, designing and building guns for others, loved fishing and his summer garden.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Cain.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anita Cain of Bardstown; two daughters, Betty L. Cain (Dave) Marshall of Boston and Vicki L. Cain (Gery) Skees of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Amber (Brent) McClamroch of Crestwood, Jessi (Tommy) D'Andrea of Lexington and Jacob Skees of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail and Autumn; a beloved aunt, Virginia Mingus; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Mary Ruth) Armstrong and Harold (Lynda) Armstrong; a sister-in-law, Betty Armstrong Rogers; and many cousins.The funeral is at noon Friday, May 10, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close