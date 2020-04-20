Latosha Riggs

Latosha Riggs, 27, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Fineous Riggs and Sheila Hornback Middleton. She was a waitress at Roxie's Restaurant and Catering in downtown Elizabethtown.

She is survived by her daughter, Sahara Leslie Marie Riggs of Elizabethtown; her Father, Fineous Riggs; her mother, Sheila Hornback Middleton; grandmother, Dora (Kenny Middleton) Hornback; paternal grandmother, Lula Mae Riggs of Glendale; grandmother, Brenda Skala of Elizabethtown; a great-great-grandmother Lorraine Yates; three brothers, Allen and Leslie Riggs of Elizabethtown and Austin Riggs of Leitchfield, a sister, Brianna Riggs of Leitchfield; aunt, Teresa Basham of Elizabethtown; aunt Rhonda and uncle Cliff Miller of Sonora, her loving aunt Linda and uncle Pete Miller of Sonora; and a special aunt Lisa and uncle Steven Eggleston of Elizabethtown.

A private graveside service will be held at Jeffries Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Dial officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020
