Latosha Riggs, 27, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Elizabethtown to Fineous Riggs and Sheila Hornback Middleton. She was a waitress at Roxie's Restaurant and Catering in downtown Elizabethtown.
She is survived by her daughter, Sahara Leslie Marie Riggs of Elizabethtown; her Father, Fineous Riggs; her mother, Sheila Hornback Middleton; grandmother, Dora (Kenny Middleton) Hornback; paternal grandmother, Lula Mae Riggs of Glendale; grandmother, Brenda Skala of Elizabethtown; a great-great-grandmother Lorraine Yates; three brothers, Allen and Leslie Riggs of Elizabethtown and Austin Riggs of Leitchfield, a sister, Brianna Riggs of Leitchfield; aunt, Teresa Basham of Elizabethtown; aunt Rhonda and uncle Cliff Miller of Sonora, her loving aunt Linda and uncle Pete Miller of Sonora; and a special aunt Lisa and uncle Steven Eggleston of Elizabethtown.
A private graveside service will be held at Jeffries Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Dial officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020