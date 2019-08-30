Latricia Ann Filbeck, 50, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, at Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born in Benton to Linda Cook.
Survivors include her loving fiance, Burton C. Montross of Clarkson; her parents, Clyde and Linda Cook of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Latasha Ruby of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Lachelle Maturen of Athens, Michigan, and Rhonda Fouch and Kasandra Cunningham, both of Murray,; a brother, Keith Cook of Elizabethtown; and a granddaughter, Nevaeh Angel Ruby of Hardin.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Elizabeth Oakley officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019