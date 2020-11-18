Laura Gail Krahn, 71, of Glendale, received her angel wings and took her flight to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.



She was born March 10, 1949, and lived most of her life on the Krahn family farm west of Glendale, where she was the oldest of six sisters.



Laura had a heart of gold, a sweet, sweet spirit and a love of life that showed through her ever-present smile. Her kindness and generosity were of a level seldom found in the world today. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking and laughing with everyone she met. She loved fishing, Christmas and her family, not necessarily in that order.



Our hearts are broken, but we know she's at peace in a better place. We will miss her dearly.



She was a member of Glendale Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alma Krahn; and a sister, Betty Jean Krahn. Her grandparents were Charles and Eva Krahn and Henry and Fannie Kerr.



Survivors include her four sisters, Carolyn (Scott) Wood of Glendale, Madeline Hornback of Sonora, Linda Jane (Janie) Knight of Westmoreland, Tennessee, and Brenda West of Leitchfield. She also is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Glenn Stasel officiating. Burial follows in Glendale Christian Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Because of COVID-19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing.



