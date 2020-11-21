1/
Laura Jean (Lock) Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Jean Lock Miller, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Bloomington, Illinois, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired after 39 years from the State of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Freda Fisch Lock.

Survivors include her husband, Robert B. "Abe" Miller; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John Vaught officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved