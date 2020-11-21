Laura Jean Lock Miller, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Bloomington, Illinois, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired after 39 years from the State of Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Freda Fisch Lock.



Survivors include her husband, Robert B. "Abe" Miller; and nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John Vaught officiating. Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

