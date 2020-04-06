Laura Vines Grimes

Laura Vines Grimes, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Peters Hash; a daughter, Darlene Grimes; a daughter-in-law, Rita Grimes; a son-in-law, Robert Grimes; five brothers, Denzel, Johnny, Roy, Pete and Ray Hash; two sisters, Arlene Hash and Berdina Hash; two grandchildren, Ginger and Miranda; and a great-granddaughter, Shree.

Survivors include her seven children, Janice Irene Grimes, Gary (Debbie) and Larry Grimes, Marcella Aquino, Flowrene Evans, Henrietta O'Bryan (Scrub), Elisha Grimes and Shelia Jones (Wes); a sister, Ollie Patterson; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Services and visitation will be private with private burial in Jeffries Cemetery.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
