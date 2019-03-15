Laural Sue Campbell, 62, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Vine Grove to James and Jo Ann Varner Highbaugh. She worked in child care and loved helping children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann Highbaugh; and a brother, Darryl Highbaugh.
She is survived by her loving family, her father, James Highbaugh; a brother, Donald Highbaugh of Alabama; two daughters, Jackqueline Brown of Granite City, Illinois, and Jolene Hazlewood of Radcliff; a son, Christopher Hazlewood of Battletown; and aunt, Carolyn Harper of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Nika Hazlewood, Temorris Davis Jr., Tyler Davis, Tayshun Davis, Elijah Hazlewood, Lyric Brown and Isiah Hazlewood; and two great-grandchildren, Latavion Hazlewood and Kee-shaun Abram.
Laural chose cremation, but condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019