LaVerne Coates, 83, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Indian Creek Healthcare in Corydon, Indiana.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hodgenville and a former employee at General Electric in Louisville and Nationwide Uniform in Hodgenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ansel Thomas and Nannie Jane Noe Kessler; a grandson, Tommy Morrison; and six half-siblings, Ester Skaggs, Norman Skaggs, Alberta Craddock, Earl Kessler, Bessie Kessler and Elliot Kessler.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Morrison of Hodgenville; a grandson, Michael Morrison of Hodgenville; a sister, Carolyn Dean Chaney of Buffalo; two great-grandchildren, Chelsie Fay West and Tyler Joshua Hamilton Morrison; and a great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Fay West.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial of her ashes follows in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2019