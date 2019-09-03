Lavonna “Bonnie” Knight Huddleston

Lavonna "Bonnie" Knight Huddleston, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Elizabethtown.

She was a member of Falling Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Porter and Daisy Jane Jenkins Knight; a brother, Roger Dale Knight; and a sister, Golda Jane Miniard.

Surviving her are four brothers, Joseph Thomas, Walter Burton, Donald Ray and Johnnie Darrell Knight; and three sisters, Patsy Darlene Mahoney, Betty Joyce Sheroan and Shirley Gale Ogden.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Junior Shirley, Bro. Adam Jenkins, Bro. Rocky Morrison and Bro. Charles Bell officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

The family asks for no flowers. If you want to contribute something, her request was that you help someone in need or make contributions to either Warm Blessings Inc., P.O. Box 2384, Elizabethtown, KY 42702 or PAWS Shelter Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 1116, Elizabethtown, KY 42702 or Hosparus.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019
