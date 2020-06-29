Lawrence L. "Larry" Clardy Jr.
Lawrence L. "Larry" Clardy Jr., 90, of Brandenburg, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Jo-Een S. Clardy; four children, Mark Clardy, Heather Dickie, Eric Rider and Kyle Rider; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Rock Haven Baptist Church in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery in Brandenburg.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Garnettsville Cemetery, c/o Ann Hobbs, 3009 Fairgrounds Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 532, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.
