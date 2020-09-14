1/1
Lawrence W. “Larry” Fatkin Jr.
Lawrence W. "Larry" Fatkin Jr., 60, of Elizabeth­town, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Fatkin was a member of Sons of The American Legion, Hardin Post 113.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence W. Fatkin Sr.; and one brother, Scott Fatkin.

Survivors include his mother, Vella Fatkin of Eliza­bethtown; three brothers, Mark Fatkin (Debbie), Neil Fatkin (Natasha) and Eldridge Fatkin; one sister, Dena Kelbaugh; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations can be made to Toys For Tots.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
