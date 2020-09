Lawrence W. "Larry" Fatkin Jr., 60, of Elizabeth­town, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Fatkin was a member of Sons of The American Legion, Hardin Post 113.He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence W. Fatkin Sr.; and one brother, Scott Fatkin.Survivors include his mother, Vella Fatkin of Eliza­bethtown; three brothers, Mark Fatkin (Debbie), Neil Fatkin (Natasha) and Eldridge Fatkin; one sister, Dena Kelbaugh; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Memorial donations can be made to Toys For Tots.Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.