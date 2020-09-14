Lawrence W. "Larry" Fatkin Jr., 60, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Fatkin was a member of Sons of The American Legion, Hardin Post 113.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence W. Fatkin Sr.; and one brother, Scott Fatkin.
Survivors include his mother, Vella Fatkin of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Mark Fatkin (Debbie), Neil Fatkin (Natasha) and Eldridge Fatkin; one sister, Dena Kelbaugh; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations can be made to Toys For Tots.
