Lelia Mae Hornback, 74, of Elizabethtown, born in Crab Orchard, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Lelia was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Bessie Kidd; 14 siblings and a grandchild.

Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Horn­back; two sisters, Rosalie Delaney and Judy Finn; a brother, Walter W. Kidd; six children, James (Jimmy) Denny, Terry Nimmo (Gary), Tami Hornback, Tressa Rice, Jerry Denny (Janet) and Mary Bush (B Joe); 23 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for friends and family is Oct. 12 at the home of Mary Bush in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019
