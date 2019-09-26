Lelia Mae Hornback, 74, of Elizabethtown, born in Crab Orchard, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Lelia was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Bessie Kidd; 14 siblings and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Hornback; two sisters, Rosalie Delaney and Judy Finn; a brother, Walter W. Kidd; six children, James (Jimmy) Denny, Terry Nimmo (Gary), Tami Hornback, Tressa Rice, Jerry Denny (Janet) and Mary Bush (B Joe); 23 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for friends and family is Oct. 12 at the home of Mary Bush in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019