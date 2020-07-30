Lena "Frances" Frances Carman, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include four children, Dale Carman, Wayne Carman, Billy Carman and Peggy Buchanan; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store