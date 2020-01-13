Lena Maedell Kirtley Short, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Hart County, a lifelong member of Trinity Wesleyan Church and retired from Bussmans.
There was a no better cook on Earth and she loved having company and cooking for them. She was the hospitality queen. She had a servant spirit and loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Edward Kirtley and Harley Omar Short; her parents, Vernon and Annie Ferren; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two children, Jimmy (Pam) Kirtley and Janice (Jake) Lynn, all of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Landon Kirtley (Brandi) and Amy Kirtley-Hill (Stephen); and five great-grandchildren, Asher Tabb, Camden Kirtley, Lynnen Kirtley, Natalie Hill and Ryan Hill.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Driven Church in Elizabethtown with Pastor Trent Evans and the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Clarity Solutions for Women, Hosparus or Gideons International.
