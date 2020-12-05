1/1
Leo Guenthner
Leo Guenthner, 45, of Battletown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Leo grew up on a small farm in Flaherty. His tinkering evolved into phenomenal skills in mechanics, carpentry and electrical making him a jack-of-all-trades. Leo's kindness and willingness to help was known throughout family and friends. Whether work was needed on a car, house or heavy machinery, "when in doubt, call Leo."

Leo was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Becky,

Survivors include three siblings, Jennifer, Matthew, Maria; and countless other extended family and friends who will always will remember an honest, hardworking, kind man.

The funeral for Mr. Guenthner will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial follows in St. Martin Cemetery in Flaherty.

Donations can be made cancer research.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
