Leon Skeeters, 69, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.



Mr. Skeeters was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove.



He was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. He was a former ballpark commissioner and Vine Grove city councilman. He also was a former softball coach who helped coach two teams to state championships.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Margaret Ann Skeeters; one sister, Charlotte; and two grandchildren, Braden McCune and Will Yates.



Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Cindy Skeeters of Vine Grove; four children, Slade Skeeters and his wife, Kendra, of Vine Grove, Michelle Yates and her significant other, Austin, of Radcliff, Mendi Skeeters-Blehar and her husband, Craig, of Flaherty, and Stacie McCune of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four siblings, Jamesina Priebe and her husband, Allyn, Sherleen Barren and her husband, Ralph, Greg Skeeters and his wife, Lynne, Mark Skeeters and his wife, Donna; and a host of family and friends.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Skeeters is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019

