Leona Tabb Warren

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Tabb Warren.
Service Information
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY
42757
(270)-324-3291
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leona Tabb Warren, 90, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Warren; her parents, Albert Oliver and Ada Ethel Puckett Tabb; and a sister, Maeola Tabb Tandy.

She is survived by her son, Michael Warren of Buffalo; and nieces, nephews, church family, neighbors and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Roger Pepper and Bro. David Fortner officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.