Leona Tabb Warren, 90, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Warren; her parents, Albert Oliver and Ada Ethel Puckett Tabb; and a sister, Maeola Tabb Tandy.
She is survived by her son, Michael Warren of Buffalo; and nieces, nephews, church family, neighbors and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Roger Pepper and Bro. David Fortner officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2019