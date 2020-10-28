Leonard Golden III, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Golden was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of Teamster Local Union No. 422.



He was preceded in death by two sons, Logan Wade and LaRon Wilson.



Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Roz Golden; seven children, Michael Weaver (Marcia), Leonard Deshon Golden (Melissa), Natosha Ferrall (Tim), Lamont Bailey (Deidra), Valerie Watts (Frank), Vikki Butler Piper and Anquan Mickle; a brother, James Bernard Golden; two sisters, Margaret Glasgow and Denise Baugh; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Golden is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Thomas G. Smith Funeral Home, 14601 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio. Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of local arrangements.



Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. today and continues from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at Thomas G. Smith Funeral Home.





