Leslie Coleman Crady
Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was a member of Colesburg Baptist Church and was co-owner of The Carpet Store in Elizabethtown.

Coleman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jo Crady; a grandson, Coleman Brantley Hale; parents, Leslie and Ada Jackson Crady; and his sister, Marie Railey.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Brantley Crady; a son, Phillip Crady (Loretta); a daughter, Leslie Collins (Toby); a foster son, Jose Dunn; grandchildren, April Bowman (Jeff), Becky Maggard (Tommy), Renee Teel (Andrew), Austin Hale (Lane), Samantha Collins and Shelby Hale; and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Gracie, Nolan, Andrea and Emberlynn.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Colesburg Baptist Church.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
