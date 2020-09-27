Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Colesburg Baptist Church and was co-owner of The Carpet Store in Elizabethtown.
Coleman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jo Crady; a grandson, Coleman Brantley Hale; parents, Leslie and Ada Jackson Crady; and his sister, Marie Railey.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Brantley Crady; a son, Phillip Crady (Loretta); a daughter, Leslie Collins (Toby); a foster son, Jose Dunn; grandchildren, April Bowman (Jeff), Becky Maggard (Tommy), Renee Teel (Andrew), Austin Hale (Lane), Samantha Collins and Shelby Hale; and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Gracie, Nolan, Andrea and Emberlynn.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Colesburg Baptist Church.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.
