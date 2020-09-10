1/1
Letty Dee Holsclaw
It is with great sadness that we announce Letty Holsclaw, 64, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at home.

She was born in Belmont, Horse Fly Holler, to the late Leslie Holsclaw and Dorothy Simms Holsclaw.

She was an avid U of L fan. Most of all she was a fun person, who liked to do things her way. She, her little dog, Hassie, and her old blue truck made quite a sight.

Besides being preceded in death by her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Holsclaw; her brother, Leslie Earl Holsclaw Jr. "Buddy;" her paternal grandparents, Eddie and Elizabeth Holsclaw; her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mattye Simms; along with her beloved Aunt Red and Aunt Flo, her co-harts in life; and her nephew, Chris Hinton.

Left to remember the good times are her three brothers, Eddie Holsclaw (Bobbie), Brent Holsclaw (Sandy) and Greg Holsclaw (Sheila); her three sisters, Peggy Holsclaw (Russell), Debby Fischer (Terry) and Conny Large (Mike). She also is survived by eight nieces and nephews and a great-niece. Also included are three men who were like nephews to her, Brian, Bill and Little Dennis. Special mention is made for Randy, Harold, Char, Tammy, Kaleb, Lynda and Rick.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Brown Funeral Home, 306 College Street in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

All are welcome. Please plan to social distance and wear a mask.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
