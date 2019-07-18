Leva Frances Beard, 72, of Elizabethtown, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Beard was a native of Stephensburg and the daughter of the late William and Callie Mae (Miller) Noe. She was a former logistics manager with Dow Corning.
Survivors include her husband, Larry O. Beard of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Kim K. Hickey (Todd) of Winterville, North Carolina; a son, Rusty Beard (Laura) of Green, Ohio; two sisters, Alma McGuffin and Carolyn Prewitt (Marvin); two brothers, Billy and Wood Noe; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at White Mills Baptist Church.
Visitation is from 2:30 p.m. until the service Saturday at the church.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 19, 2019