Lewis A. "Lew" Crowdus, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.Mr. Crowdus was owner and operator of Patrician Dental Lab from 1977-2002 and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox with 34 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S Air Force. Lew was an avid golfer, Kentucky Colonel, but most of all he was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louise Crowdus.Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Crowdus of Radcliff; three children, Christopher Crowdus and his wife, Beth, of Elizabethtown, Brian Crowdus and his wife, Pam, of Franklin and Amanda Crowdus and her husband, Henri Fournier, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Nathan, Henry, Emilee, Karlee and Ethan; a sister, Gail Vanover of Ekron; and a host of family and friends.A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Donations can be made to any favorite charity of choice