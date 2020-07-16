1/1
Lewis A. "Lew" Crowdus
Lewis A. "Lew" Crowdus, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Crowdus was owner and operator of Patrician Dental Lab from 1977-2002 and also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox with 34 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S Air Force. Lew was an avid golfer, Kentucky Colonel, but most of all he was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louise Crowdus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Crowdus of Radcliff; three children, Christopher Crowdus and his wife, Beth, of Elizabethtown, Brian Crowdus and his wife, Pam, of Franklin and Amanda Crowdus and her husband, Henri Fournier, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Nathan, Henry, Emilee, Karlee and Ethan; a sister, Gail Vanover of Ekron; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Donations can be made to any favorite charity of choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
