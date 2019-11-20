Lewis Castleman Williams

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Obituary
Lewis Castleman Williams, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home.

He was a dairy farmer in LaRue County for more than 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Morris Williams; his parents, Jesse Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams; and three brothers, Lyman, J.C. and Larry Williams.

He is survived by five daughters, Yvette (Bobby) Duncan of Louisville, Yvonne Clayton of Elizabethtown, Donna (Thomas) Dickhans of Minnes­ota, Denese (Bob) Blower of Indiana and Machelle (Bryan) Durham of Hodgenville; a son, Dennis Williams of Worthville; three sisters, Juanita Sprowls of Hodgenville, Imogene Williams of Lexington and Jeanetta (Bob) Green of Springfield, Illinois; a brother, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgen­ville; 10 grandchildren, Ellen (Brad) Jackson, Blake (Sonnie) Duncan, Taylor (Renita) Clayton, Tess (Jason) Caudill, Nicole (Justin) Hughes, Lauren (Kevin) Quick, Betsy Durham, Caroline Blower, Michael Blower and Eliza Blower; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019
