Lewis Castleman Williams, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home.
He was a dairy farmer in LaRue County for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Morris Williams; his parents, Jesse Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams; and three brothers, Lyman, J.C. and Larry Williams.
He is survived by five daughters, Yvette (Bobby) Duncan of Louisville, Yvonne Clayton of Elizabethtown, Donna (Thomas) Dickhans of Minnesota, Denese (Bob) Blower of Indiana and Machelle (Bryan) Durham of Hodgenville; a son, Dennis Williams of Worthville; three sisters, Juanita Sprowls of Hodgenville, Imogene Williams of Lexington and Jeanetta (Bob) Green of Springfield, Illinois; a brother, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Ellen (Brad) Jackson, Blake (Sonnie) Duncan, Taylor (Renita) Clayton, Tess (Jason) Caudill, Nicole (Justin) Hughes, Lauren (Kevin) Quick, Betsy Durham, Caroline Blower, Michael Blower and Eliza Blower; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019