Lewis Paul Sims, 93, of Athertonville, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, on the family farm of his birth, surrounded by his family.
Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He was a lifetime farmer, an employee of Seagrams Distillery for 32 years and an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church.
Paul lived a full and happy life and loved his family and many friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 68 years, Julia Beaven Sims; his children, Julia (Flint) Roberson, Steve (Becky) Sims, Kathleen (Steve) Rungwerth, Hugh Sims, Tony (Shelia) Sims and Mary Sue (Gary) Hartlage; nine grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Amanda Osborne and Hortense Beam; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the family will have a private gathering to assist in preventing further spread of the virus.
The family request memorial donations be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church or Hosparus.
William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020