

Lila McKinley Steck, Grammy, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, peacefully at home, just the way she wanted.



She was 89, born with an easy to remember birthday, 10/20/30. She had a sharp mind until the end and loved flowers, reading and to sew, crochet and knit. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always loved spending time with her family, especially "the kids."



She was born and raised in Venango County, Pennsylvania, and after high school met and married Louis W. Steck, her husband of almost 59 years, who predeceased her. As a military wife, she endured separations from her devoted husband and made numerous moves during their military life and career together. They settled in Elizabethtown almost 60 years ago. Lila was a homemaker and a supportive wife and mother. While the family was stationed in Germany, she was involved with other military wives' activities. She actively supported her sons in school and 4-H. After grandchildren arrived, they became the focus of her life. For many years she was also active in the Hardin County Republican Women's Club.



She also was preceded in death by two infant sons, Richard and Wyatt; a grandson, Billy Tabb; her parents, Mark and Blanche McKinley; and seven siblings, Rachael Kebort, Phyllis Brown, Mary Miller, Pat Franz, Mark Jr., John and Jim McKinley.



Grammy is survived by her four sons and their family, Louis "Steve" Steck (Barbie) and Kermit Steck (Mary), all of Elizabethtown, Keith Steck (Glenn Jones) of Delaware, and Keil Steck of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Liz Murphy (Eamonn) and children, Wagner and Stone, of Louisville, Michael Steck (Jami) and son, Benjamin, of Cecilia, Emily Presson (John) of Lexington and Kelly Steck of Bristol, Tennessee. Additional survivors include her last sibling, Lillian Daugherty of Franklin, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Dorothy McKinley of Denver; a brother-in-law, Dick Franz of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Rick Trumbo officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

