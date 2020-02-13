Lillian B. Smith, 84, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Leitchfield to Felix and Allie Meredith Logsdon. She was a loving mother and a factory worker for Bussman Mfg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Russell Padgett; two sisters, Margaret Rupe and Hazel Skaggs; and a brother, Arvel Logsdon.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin L. Woodcock of Vine Grove and Cary Woodcock of Natural Bridge, New York; two daughters, Geneva Westphal of Vine Grove and Joyce Padgett of Radcliff; a sister, Rosie Rowland of Elizabethtown; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kenneth Merritt officiating. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020