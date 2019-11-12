Lillian Brown Buckles, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Howevalley, a long-time resident of Glendale and a member of Gilead Baptist Church. She sold Avon, worked at Marshall's Jewelers, was a receptionist at Dr. Langley and Dr. Faheem's office and was an office manager at James Medical. She loved being involved in activities with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved beautiful flowers and decorating for the holidays. She was a faithful and loving wife and proud mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clint Buckles; her parents, Horace Brown and Millie Sheroan Brown; two brothers, Marrion Brown and Wayne Brown; and five sisters, Rosie Ryan, Berthie Peters, Hazel Yates, Eldona Yates and Gladys Elliott.
She is survived by three sons, Terry Buckles (Benita) of Elizabethtown, Dale Buckles (Kathy) of Elizabethtown and Tim Buckles (Jack Mathis) of Louisville; five grandchildren, Kasey Buckles (Matthew Blazejewski), Kelly Fish (David), Andrew Buckles, Avery Buckles and Adrianne Buckles; three great-grandchildren, Myla and Luke Blazejewski and Lofton Fish; and a special niece, Bonnie Lucas.
The funeral is at noon Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Mike Bell officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019