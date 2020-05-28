Lillian Jean Bailey, 86, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include three children, Debra Osborne, Melody Campbell and Daniel Campbell; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to May 30, 2020.