Lillian Jean Bailey
Lillian Jean Bailey, 86, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include three children, Debra Osborne, Melody Campbell and Daniel Campbell; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
