Lillian Jean Bailey, 86, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include three children, Debra Osborne, Melody Campbell and Daniel Campbell; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

